New NEC Commissioner for East Subscribes to Oath of Office before Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Friday 11 December 2020 – The New Commissioner of the National Electoral Commission for the Eastern Region, Marian Sia Nyuma-Moijueh, has subscribed to the oath of office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio as required by law.

Section 32 (6) Act No 6 of the 1991 states that: “A member of the Electoral Commission shall before assuming the functions of his office, take and subscribe before the President the Oath as set out in the Third Schedule to this Constitution”.

Addressing President Julius Bio, the new NEC Commissioner said she was gratified for the opportunity to serve her country, assuring that she would work hard to maintain the standards of the position that she had been appointed to.

“I promise this nation that I will work very hard in this new position and will do my best to support the best ways elections are conducted in this country,” she assured.

In his brief remarks, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the NEC Commissioner on appointment and for having been approved by the Honourable House of Parliament.

He reminded her that the task ahead was enormous, but assured of his support in the discharge of her duties.

“We look forward to seeing credible and transparent elections under your tenure. Congratulations and best wishes on your appointment,” President Bio said.

