National Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on Elections Preparedness, Tuesday 20th June 2023

National Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on Elections Preparedness 20th June 2023

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Switches on Electricity in Moyamba Township After 45 Years, Says It is Another Accomplished Manifesto Promise Ahead of Elections Day

Moyamba Town, Southern Region, Sunday 18 June 2023 – Flagbearer of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, has switched on the 2-megawatt

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Impressed With IMF Assessment, Says Additional USD$20.7 Million Is A Vote of Confidence In Government’s Economic Management Measures

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 5 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has said he is impressed with the outcomes of the latest reviews by

