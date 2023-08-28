NaCSA Management Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, Pledges to Align Activities With Government’s Big Five Agenda

State House, Freetown, Monday 28 August 2023 – Management of the National Commission for Social Action, NaCSA, has paid a courtesy call on Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, where they shared plans to effectively align their activities with the manifesto focus of His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, otherwise called the Big Five Agenda.

NaCSA’s Commissioner, Ambassador Ernest Mbaimba Ndomahina, said: “We are positioned as a team to address all outstanding issues within the Commission so as to be ready to deliver at all costs. We are working, in close collaboration, with the National Civil Registration Authority to ensure that all the beneficiaries of NaCSA’s cash transfers have national identification numbers (NIN)”.

He noted that they had already started the digital cash transfers, but plans were underway to improve on it, adding that once that was done, it would enable NaCSA to determine the number of beneficiaries of that particular programme.

Ambassador Ndomahina told the Chief Minister that the employment of youth for NaCSA’s activities was being done in collaboration with the National Youth Commission.

In response, Dr Sengeh said he was very excited about the determination of the team from NaCSA, especially in the area of aligning their activities with government’s ‘Big Five’ agenda, which included Feed Salone, Human Capital Development for nurturing skills for 21st-century industry, Youth Employment Scheme, Revamping the Public Service Architecture through delivery, efficiency and professionalism and Technology and Infrastructure programmes for sustained economic growth.

He urged the leadership of NaCSA to develop an employment register so as to track the number of employees that they would have in the course of five years, adding that President Bio had promised to create 500,000 jobs but that figure could only be tracked and determined when all Ministries, Departments and Agencies had employment registers.

“I am looking forward to working with you. I will maintain the link with the leadership of NaCSA, and I will ensure that I help with the coordination. You are free to have meetings with me once after every fortnight or as frequently as you want, so that we can achieve great things together,” he told them.

He urged the team from NaCSA to ensure that everyone benefiting from their activities had NIN from NCRA, noting that every support must be digitalized so as to enable the government track the number of beneficiaries.

