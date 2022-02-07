Keynote Statement by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Business Forum by the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Ethiopia, Addis Ababa – 7 February 2022

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sunday, 6 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, as Chairperson of the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) on the reform of the
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday 5 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has briefed Foreign Ministers and Ambassadors of the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) to
Accra, Ghana, Thursday 3 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the Second Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Economic Community of West Africa, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government on