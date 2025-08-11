ECOWAS Chairman President Julius Maada Bio And Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara Reaffirm Their Commitment To Strengthening ECOWAS And Revitalizing The Mano River Union

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Monday, 11th August 2025 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone, and His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of Côte d’Ivoire, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and reviving the Mano River Union.

This pledge was made during President Bio’s one-day working visit to Côte d’Ivoire, part of his ongoing regional tour of ECOWAS Member States in his capacity as Chairman.

Following a closed-door meeting, President Ouattara addressed the press, describing President Bio as a close friend and expressing Côte d’Ivoire’s full support for a successful tenure under his leadership of ECOWAS.

He acknowledged the significant challenges facing the region but conveyed strong confidence in President Bio’s ability to address these issues effectively.

President Ouattara also voiced his backing for President Bio’s initiative to deepen cooperation between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

In response, President Bio emphasized that the regional tour is central to his broader goal of unifying and strengthening ECOWAS. He highlighted the numerous challenges he inherited upon assuming leadership, including security concerns and the departure of AES member countries.

“We must strive to maintain close ties with AES nations and foster collaboration,” President Bio affirmed.

He further revealed that his discussions with President Ouattara focused on the urgent need to enhance integration within ECOWAS and implement institutional reforms to overcome current obstacles.

President Bio also commended the people of Côte d’Ivoire for their steadfast support to Sierra Leone throughout its peace process.

