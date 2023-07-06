Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio on His Re-election Victory, Commits to a Fruitful, Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation

State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 July 2023 – President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping, has sent a congratulatory letter to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio on his re-election victory in the June 24 elections.

The letter was presented by H.E. Wang Qing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Wan said, “His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, it is a great pleasure to lead this delegation to deliver a congratulatory letter to you from President Xi Jinping, who expressed his appreciation for the long history of friendship between Sierra Leone and China, especially in recent years where we have continuously promoted critical mutual trust and cooperation.

“President Xi Jinping said he attached great attention to the friendship between China and Sierra Leone, hence, he stands committed to working with you to enhance the two countries’ bilateral relations in the interest of our peoples.”

President Julius Maada Bio, in his acceptance statement, thanked the Ambassador and his team for presenting the letter on behalf of the President and the people of China.

“It does not come as a surprise because I knew it was coming. I want to express warm greetings to the people of China and President Xi Jinping for his congratulatory letter. We have enjoyed great bilateral relations with the mutual benefit of our two countries and also with mutual respect for our values”.

President Bio also noted that after his nationwide campaign that resulted in his re-election, it was normal for great friends to congratulate him, pointing out that: “This is why I am very happy this afternoon to receive this congratulatory letter from a reliable partner who has a lot of respect for our value systems and country.

“Please extend my warmest fraternal greeting to His Excellency President XI Jinping for this act of solidarity, friendship, and mutual respect”.

