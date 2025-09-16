Chairman Of ECOWAS Authority, President Julius Maada Bio, Welcomed By Head Of State Captain Ibrahim Traoré On Arrival In Burkina Faso For One-Day Working Visit

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Tuesday, 16 September 2025 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, was warmly received at the Ouagadougou International Airport by the Burkinabé Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, as he arrived for a one-day working visit.

During this visit, President Bio is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Captain Traoré, where both leaders will explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between ECOWAS and AES member countries. Discussions will also focus on regional security challenges and ways to deepen the bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso.

President Bio makes history as the first Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to visit an AES member state since the AES establishment, highlighting his commitment to fostering closer ties and collaboration between the two organizations.

Last August, in his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council, President Bio also visited Burkina Faso, gaining direct insight into the country’s security situation and engaging in broader discussions concerning issues affecting the Sahel region.

