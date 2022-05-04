Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commends Him on Developments

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 4 May 2022 – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Guinea, accredited to Sierra Leone, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and commended his government on various developments that are taking place in the country.

Ambassador Isam Taib thanked the President for making time to see him, adding that his visit was to strengthen the bilateral relationship that he said had grown, especially in the last three years of Freetown’s relationship with Rabat.

“I am here to further improve and consolidate the bilateral relations we have. Thank you very much, Your Excellency,” Ambassador Isam noted.

In a brief statement, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio welcomed the Moroccan Ambassador to Sierra Leone, saying that the two countries were strong and reliable partners. He further noted that they would continue to strengthen the partnership in many areas.

“Thank you for coming. It is good to have you here,” he concluded.

