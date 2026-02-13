𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐈𝐗𝐓𝐇 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑!

We are delighted to present the sixth edition of The Presidency, the First Edition of 2026, capturing Sierra Leone’s growing influence on the global stage under the strategic leadership of His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio.

In this Volume 6, we spotlight Sierra Leone’s global leadership and economic diplomacy at the World Governments Summit 2026, and the World Economic Forum 2026. His participation underscored the nation’s commitment to fostering meaningful international cooperation.

From witnessing the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to engaging in several bilateral meetings at WGS, President Bio exemplifies the power of strategic bilateral relations and purposeful leadership. Notably, during discussions with Dr. Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, President Bio was commended for mobilizing political will during Gavi’s replenishment, which secured a historic US$10 billion.

This edition also highlights President Bio’s impactful economic diplomacy at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland. In an era where influence is measured not by size but by substance, Sierra Leone’s voice is steady, principled, and increasingly respected.

Additionally, we showcase the remarkable progress President Bio continues to make at home through building infrastructure and strengthening private sector engagement.

Warm regards,

SHMCU