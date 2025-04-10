West African Pharmacists Honour Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio For Transformative Leadership And Human Capital Development

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 9 April 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has been conferred with an Honorary Fellowship by the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists in recognition of his enduring legacy and outstanding leadership in advancing human capital development in Sierra Leone.

In his remarks during the ceremony, President of the College, Mr. Alhaji Mutada Sesay, expressed profound appreciation to President Bio for his unwavering political will and commitment to the development of the region’s healthcare and human capital.

“Your Excellency, the honour we are about to bestow upon you today is well deserved. It is a recognition not only of your achievements but also an inspiration for many to follow your footsteps now and in the future,” Mr. Sesay stated.

He further noted that during this year’s 37th Annual General Meeting, the Council had closely examined the significant strides made under President Bio’s leadership in key areas of national development. The unanimous recommendation to induct the President as an Honorary Fellow, he said, was particularly influenced by the government’s swift and decisive action in declaring the Kush drug crisis a Public Health Emergency in 2024, a move that demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to social development.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary-General of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists, Professor Ibrahim Oreagba, emphasized the global significance of the Honorary Fellowship. He noted that the distinction is reserved for world leaders who have made notable contributions to public health and human development.

“It is now my singular honour and privilege to robe His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, as an Honorary Fellow of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists,” Prof. Oreagba declared.

In his acceptance speech, President Bio expressed sincere gratitude to the College for the recognition.

“I accept this honour with immense gratitude,” he said. “It places a moral obligation on me to continue doing more for the people of Sierra Leone. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to the Free Health Care Initiative and to our broader human capital development agenda, which includes providing access to quality education and affordable healthcare.”

President Bio also highlighted his government’s focus on food security as a strategic complement to the free healthcare policy, reinforcing the interconnectedness of health, education, and nutrition in national development.

“Once again, I thank you for this honour and wish you a successful 37th Annual General Meeting here in Freetown,” the President concluded.

The West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists is a regional body comprising members from across the continent. Each year, during their Annual General Meeting, the Council deliberates on the activities and contributions of state actors within member states. It is based on these reports that the College selects deserving leaders to be conferred with honorary fellowships, in recognition of their impact on society.