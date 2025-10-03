WELCOME TO THE MAIDEN EDITION OF THE PRESIDENCY NEWSLETTER

Dowmload here…

We are delighted to present the very first edition of The Presidency, your trusted source for highlights and insights on the activities and engagements of His Excellency the President.

In this inaugural issue, we focus on the President’s high-level engagements at the recently concluded 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly. His Excellency’s participation underscored our nation’s commitment to global cooperation, peace, and sustainable development.

Additionally, we bring you updates on the President’s productive meetings in Washington, DC, including commendations from leaders of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund. These engagements promise to strengthen our economic partnerships and support national growth initiatives.

Thank you for joining us on this journey. We look forward to keeping you informed with timely and inspiring news from the heart of our nation’s leadership.

Warm regards,

SHMCU

For further inquiries

State House Media and Communications

info@stathouse.sl.org