Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Restores Light To Moyamba After 40 Years, Champions Productive Use Of Solar Power

Moyamba Town, Southern Region, Saturday, 17 May 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the 1-Megawatt Solar Plant in Moyamba Township, restoring 24-hour electricity to the town for the first time in 40 years. The plant is set to connect over 3,000 households, marking a historic turning point for the district.

In his keynote address at the commissioning ceremony, President Bio expressed deep satisfaction and pride, describing the event as a significant milestone in Sierra Leone’s journey toward sustainable energy. He emphasized that without affordable and sustainable energy, the country’s aspirations for economic growth and human capital development would remain unfulfilled.

“This project is yet another shining example of effective collaboration between my government and our development partners,” the President noted. “While my administration funded the construction of the distribution network, our partners financed the installation of the solar PV generation plant and battery storage.”

He extended heartfelt appreciation to all those who made the project possible, singling out the World Bank and UNOPS for their significant contributions. He also acknowledged the support of other partners such as the African Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), while expressing hope for continued collaboration in future energy initiatives.

The President revealed that the Moyamba Solar Plant serves as a pilot initiative that will be replicated in other district headquarter towns, aiming to ensure that many districts and chiefdom headquarters gain access to reliable electricity. “Access to energy is a human right and a critical enabler of human development, especially in the 21st century,” he said.

Highlighting the transformative power of electricity, President Bio added, “Reliable electricity can catalyze business growth, foster entrepreneurship, enhance education and healthcare services, and improve the overall quality of life. For too long, this has been lacking in our rural communities.”

He emphasized that the project will enable farmers to process and preserve their produce, allow traders to operate for longer hours, and improve the performance of students and healthcare workers. “If we can achieve this in Moyamba, we can certainly replicate it across the country,” he asserted.

The President also reminded the public of the long struggle for electricity in Moyamba since the civil war, during which households and businesses had to depend on expensive and unsustainable power sources. He noted that the absence of reliable power had hindered service delivery, business development, and quality of life.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to energy access, President Bio urged the residents of Moyamba to use the electricity productively, to build businesses, create jobs, and uplift their communities.

UNOPS West Africa Director, Silvia Gallo, commended President Bio for his unwavering commitment to sustainable and reliable electricity in Sierra Leone. “The commissioning of the Moyamba Solar Plant is a clear testament that change is happening, and UNOPS is proud to support your vision of energy access for all citizens,” she said.

Kagaba Paul Mukibi, Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank, lauded the project as a major milestone in the country’s electricity access agenda. He confirmed that the World Bank is committed to supporting both off-grid and stand-alone solar systems, particularly in schools and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy, and Food Security, also applauded the achievement. He stressed that President Bio’s energy agenda seeks to address all major barriers in the sector and reminded the public that “there is no quick fix to energy challenges anywhere in the world.” He described the Moyamba project as a pilot phase of the broader initiative to electrify seven towns by replacing diesel power with clean solar energy.

For further inquiries, please contact:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl