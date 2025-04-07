Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Ireland’s Minister Of State For International Development

State House, Freetown, Monday, 7 April 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today received Mr. Neale Richmond, Ireland’s Minister of State for International Development and the Diaspora, who is in Sierra Leone on a brief working visit.

In a brief statement during the meeting at State House, Minister Richmond expressed his gratitude to President Bio for making time to receive him. He noted that his visit was aimed at assessing the work of the Irish Embassy in Sierra Leone and further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

“It is a pleasure for me to also formally hand over Sierra Leone’s agreemo for the establishment of its embassy in Ireland,” Minister Richmond announced.

In response, President Bio warmly welcomed the visiting minister and acknowledged the longstanding and fruitful relationship between Sierra Leone and Ireland. He highlighted the significant collaboration between both countries, particularly in the areas of education and women’s empowerment.

The President described the establishment of Sierra Leone’s embassy in Ireland as a testament to his government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening diplomatic engagement.

He concluded by reaffirming his government’s continued support to working with the Irish Government and its Embassy in Sierra Leone.