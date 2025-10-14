Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Afcfta Secretary-General, Commends Completion Of The Afcfta Readiness Assessment Report

State House, Freetown, Monday, 13 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), His Excellency Wamkele Mene, who is in Sierra Leone to grace the official launch of the country’s AfCFTA Readiness Assessment Report and the Updated National Trade Strategy (2024–2030).

Introducing the delegation, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Ibrahim Alpha Sesay, expressed gratitude to the President for granting audience and highlighted the transformative role of the AfCFTA in advancing intra-African trade, industrialization, and regional integration. He reaffirmed that Sierra Leone remains committed to the “From Policy to Practice” agenda, a theme that guides the country’s implementation strategy, focusing on empowering women and youth, strengthening regional value chains, and creating an enabling environment for private sector growth.

Minister Sesay noted that under President Bio’s leadership, Sierra Leone had completed and gazetted its national schedule of commitments on trade in goods and finalized its AfCFTA Readiness Assessment, making it the first country in Africa to do so. The visit, he explained, would deepen collaboration with the AfCFTA Secretariat, support Sierra Leone’s participation in the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), and promote awareness among private sector actors about opportunities for cross-border trade and investment.

n his remarks, Secretary-General Wamkele Mene commended President Bio and the government for their visionary leadership and technical commitment to implementing the AfCFTA Agreement. He described Sierra Leone’s milestone achievement as “a model of readiness and reform,” reflecting disciplined policy coordination and a clear roadmap for inclusive growth.

“The AfCFTA is not just about trade; it is about transforming African economies from exporters of raw materials to exporters of value-added goods,” Mene said. He acknowledged Sierra Leone’s efforts to integrate AfCFTA principles into its Medium-Term National Development Plan (2024–2030) and the National Industrial Policy (2025–2035), noting that such alignment was crucial for competitiveness in Africa’s $3.4 trillion market.

He further revealed that 49 African Union member states have ratified the AfCFTA Agreement, with 24 already trading under the Guided Trade Initiative, emphasizing that continued political will and private sector engagement are vital to achieving the goals of Africa’s single market.

Welcoming the delegation, President Julius Maada Bio reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s steadfast commitment to the AfCFTA, emphasizing that trade integration is “the pathway to sustainable growth, jobs, and shared prosperity.” He underscored that despite infrastructure and logistical challenges, Sierra Leone’s reforms, from customs modernization to MSME capacity building, demonstrate readiness to trade under AfCFTA frameworks.

“Trade within Africa is the future,” President Bio declared. “With collective effort, we can create one of the world’s most dynamic economic blocs. Our government is equipping young people through quality education, technology, and skills so they can meaningfully contribute to this new era of African trade and innovation.”

He highlighted key progress made under his administration, including macroeconomic stabilization, policy coherence, and the integration of AfCFTA priorities into national strategies that align with his Big Five Game Changers: Feed Salone, Human Capital Development, Youth Employment, Public Service Reform, and Technology and Infrastructure for Economic Growth.

President Bio emphasized that the private sector remains the engine of the AfCFTA agenda, urging local entrepreneurs, SMEs, and investors to seize the opportunities in manufacturing, agro-processing, mining-based industrialization, and digital trade. He also acknowledged AfCFTA’s role in promoting intra-African banking, insurance, logistics, and creative industries, positioning Sierra Leone as an emerging hub for sustainable and inclusive trade.

“Let us open the corridors for private sector participation. Let us convert opportunity into action and potential into prosperity,” he concluded. “As a nation, we stand ready to fully engage, empower our youth, and contribute to Africa’s shared economic renaissance.”

President Bio also used the courtesy call to commend Minister Sesay and his team for making Sierra Leone the first African country to complete the AfCFTA Readiness Assessment Report. The Readiness Assessment Report provides a comprehensive evaluation of Sierra Leone’s preparedness to trade under the AfCFTA, identifying our strengths, opportunities, and areas requiring targeted intervention.

The visit and launch of the AfCFTA Readiness Assessment Report mark a major milestone in Sierra Leone’s continued engagement with the AfCFTA Secretariat and reaffirm the country’s commitment to regional trade, investment, and economic transformation under President Bio’s leadership.

