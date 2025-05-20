Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Swearing-In Of New Supreme Court Justice, Reaffirms Commitment To Justice For All

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 20 May 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today presided over the official swearing-in ceremony of Hon. Fatmata Bintu Alhadi as Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone. The event, held at State House, reaffirmed the President’s enduring commitment to ensuring fair and equal access to justice for all Sierra Leoneans.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Emmanuel Gaima, performed the declaration of purpose, referencing Section 135(2) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone (Act No. 6 of 1991). He confirmed that Parliament had unanimously approved the appointment of Hon. Fatmata Bintu Alhadi following the recommendation of His Excellency the President. Dr. Gaima then formally presented the appointee to the President and administered the oath of office.

In her remarks, Justice Fatmata Bintu Alhadi expressed deep gratitude to President Bio for the confidence reposed in her. She pledged to serve the nation with integrity, impartiality, and full adherence to the rule of law.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment. I reiterate my unwavering commitment to deliver justice fairly, uphold the dignity of the Supreme Court, and serve independently as a guardian of the rights and freedoms of all Sierra Leoneans,” she stated.

Responding, President Bio congratulated Justice Alhadi on her appointment and assured her of his full support. He acknowledged the complexities of the judiciary and encouraged her to leverage the experience and expertise within the legal fraternity to excel in her new role.

“The independence of the judiciary is paramount to laying the foundation for national development,” President Bio emphasized. “Your appointment is a testament to our government’s commitment to a fair justice system, and I look forward to the delivery of justice to every citizen without fear or favor.”

President Bio also noted that the appointment of Justice Alhadi underscores his government’s deliberate and ongoing efforts to promote women’s empowerment and gender equity in governance. He wished her success in her new role and reaffirmed his administration’s continued support for a strong and independent judiciary.

This milestone appointment reflects the government’s dedication to justice, equity, and the protection of fundamental rights. It further highlights the critical role of the judiciary in strengthening democracy and ensuring the rule of law in Sierra Leone.

