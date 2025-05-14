Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Oath-Taking Of New Minister Of Youth Affairs, Reaffirms Commitment To Inclusive Leadership

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 13 May 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today presided over the official oath-taking ceremony of Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh, the newly appointed Minister of Youth Affairs. The ceremony, held at State House, marked a moment of renewed commitment to empowering the young people of Sierra Leone through inclusive, transparent, and forward-looking leadership.

Leading the formal process, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr. John Sumailah, informed the President that following Mr. Sannoh’s appointment, the Parliament of Sierra Leone had completed its due diligence and approved him as Minister. In accordance with Section 57 of the 1991 Constitution, Mr. Sumailah presented the appointee to take the ministerial oath.

In his acceptance remarks, Minister Ibrahim Sannoh expressed profound gratitude to President Bio for the confidence reposed in him. He reiterated his readiness to serve with humility and determination, adding that his leadership would be anchored on openness, inclusion, and active engagement with young people across the country.

“I do not take this appointment lightly,” Minister Sannoh stated. “I am committed to serving the youth of Sierra Leone with an open-door policy, focused on empowering those who dream of a better tomorrow for our nation.” He said.

Congratulating the newly sworn-in minister, President Bio reminded Mr. Sannoh of his long-standing service within the administration and the experience that has prepared him for this critical role. The President expressed confidence in the minister’s capabilities but also emphasized the significant challenges that lie ahead.

“You have been part of this government for a long time, and I believe you have what it takes to deliver. But the challenges are enormous, and a lot is expected of you,” the President said, urging the Minister to work diligently to prepare young people to take on leadership responsibilities.

“As a nation, we are in a hurry to transform,” the President added. “We must catch up with the rest of the world in terms of empowering our youth. I want you to succeed, and I assure you of my full support. When in doubt or in need, do not hesitate to reach out. We are in this together. Congratulations and good luck.”

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s unwavering dedication to harnessing the potential of Sierra Leone’s youth as catalysts for national development.

For more enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl