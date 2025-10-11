Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Performs Symbolic Harvest On 60-Hectare Privately Owned Maize Farm In Taiama, Moyamba District

Taiama Town, Moyamba District, Friday, 10 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined young Sierra Leonean master farmer Sherilyn Cowan at Taiama Town for the symbolic harvest of her 60-hectare maize farm, owned by Sherilyn’s Enterprise for National Change (SENC) and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), reaffirming his personal commitment to agricultural transformation and showcasing leadership by example under the Feed Salone vision.

The President used this visit to underscore his government’s determination to make agriculture a viable business that creates jobs, boosts food security, and drives national self-sufficiency. Speaking during the exercise, he noted that farming remains one of the most sustainable pathways to empower communities and strengthen Sierra Leone’s economy.

“Feed Salone is not just a government programme, it is a call to action for every Sierra Leonean. If we all grow what we eat and invest in agriculture, we can secure our nation’s future and lift millions out of poverty.” President Bio said.

President Bio commended Madam Cowan for her courage, innovation, and leadership in large-scale maize production, stressing that her success reflects the spirit of youth-led agribusiness and inclusive national development that the Feed Salone agenda promotes.

“What Sherilyn is doing is exactly what Feed Salone is about…young people leading the way in transforming agriculture into a modern, profitable, and sustainable enterprise,” the President emphasised.

The event attracted senior government officials, local authorities, and community members, who celebrated the growing momentum of Feed Salone as a national movement toward food sovereignty and shared prosperity.

This activity formed part of the President’s two-day assessment tour, which included visits to the Rokupr Research Station, the Mile 91 National Seed Testing Laboratory, his 1,000-acre cashew farm, and the Taiama maize harvest, aimed at monitoring progress made in the second year of the implementation of the Feed Salone Programme.

