Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches 30 New Seed Varieties And Opens National Seed Testing Laboratory To Accelerate Feed Salone Agenda

Rokupr & Mile 91, Thursday 9 October 2025 – His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to agricultural innovation, food security, and national self-sufficiency as he officially released 30 new high-performing seed varieties developed by the Sierra Leone Agricultural Research Institute (SLARI) in Rokupr and inaugurated the state-of-the-art National Seed Testing Laboratory at Mile 91.

The two landmark events, held on the same day, represent a major stride in delivering on the President’s Feed Salone Strategy, the government’s flagship programme to transform Sierra Leone from a food-importing to a food-producing nation.

Speaking at the Rokupr Agricultural Research Centre in Kambia District, President Bio described the station as the “home of agricultural research” in Sierra Leone since its founding in 1934, noting that for 91 years, it has been the cradle of scientific excellence and a key driver of agricultural progress in the subregion.

He recalled the centre’s history of producing pioneering “ROK” rice varieties, NERICA lines, and advanced hybrids, which have helped transform rice production across West Africa. The President praised SLARI’s ongoing leadership in developing climate-resilient and high-yielding varieties of rice, cassava, maize, yam, and groundnut, as well as innovations in pest management, soil fertility, and sustainable land use.

“Rokupr has always been a beacon of agricultural science in Sierra Leone,” President Bio said. “It has consistently demonstrated that science in the service of the people can change lives and shape the destiny of our nation.”

The President officially released 30 new seed varieties, comprising 13 rice, 9 cassava, and 8 maize candidates, all tested and certified by the National Seed Certification Committee as high-yielding and adaptable to local conditions. These varieties, he said, will withstand climate pressures, increase productivity, and bring Sierra Leone closer to food sovereignty.

“I expect government agencies, seed producers, and the private sector to work with SLARI so that these varieties are rapidly multiplied and distributed nationwide,” he urged.

President Bio reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting SLARI through increased research funding, upgraded laboratories, strengthened data systems, and expanded private sector participation in seed systems and technology adoption.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Henry Musa Kpaka, thanked President Bio for his leadership and dedication to rebuilding the country’s agricultural research infrastructure, which suffered severe damage during the war. He described the enactment of the SLARI Act in 2023 as a turning point that revitalised the institution and boosted the morale of agricultural scientists nationwide.

“SLARI remains pivotal to the government’s Feed Salone flagship programme,” Dr Kpaka said. “Thanks to the President’s support, 12 SLARI researchers are currently pursuing PhD programmes, and for the past two years, Sierra Leone has not imported any seeds, a testament to SLARI and SLeSCA’s effectiveness.”

Director General of SLARI, Dr Abdulrahman Conteh, hailed the occasion as a “historic turning point” for agricultural research in Sierra Leone. He credited President Bio’s 2022 intervention and the SLARI Act for restoring the centre’s vibrancy and reputation as a hub of innovation.

Dr Conteh highlighted SLARI’s six research stations nationwide, covering tuber crops, rice, forestry and tree crops, livestock, soil and water management, and horticulture, all working along value chain approaches to support the Feed Salone initiative.

Later in the day, President Bio officially opened the National Seed Testing Laboratory at Mile 91, describing it as a “practical pillar of the Feed Salone agenda.” He noted that the new facility will ensure local testing, certification, and control of seed quality, a critical step toward ensuring reliable and high-performing seed systems.

“No crop, no yield, and no harvest can survive shaky seed systems,” President Bio emphasized. “Certified and climate-resilient seeds are fundamental to making farming profitable.”

The President commended the Executive Director and staff of the Sierra Leone Seed Certification Agency (SLeSCA) for their leadership in establishing the facility, training seed inspectors, and deploying modern seed-tracking technology across the country.

He congratulated Dr Chakanda, Executive Director of SLeSCA, on his recent election as President of the Regional Seed and Planting Material Committee of West Africa, the first Sierra Leonean to hold the position, describing it as a mark of Sierra Leone’s growing leadership in agricultural governance.

President Bio also expressed appreciation to development partners including the FAO, CORAF, AGRA, IAEA, IITA, and the World Bank’s Food Systems Resilience Programme for their continued technical and financial support to Sierra Leone’s agricultural transformation.

“This laboratory is not the finish line,” he stated. “It is the base from which our transformation must accelerate. We now must build the supply chains, certification systems, and market structures to ensure this scientific breakthrough benefits every farmer.”

Reaffirming his government’s direction under Feed Salone, President Bio declared: “Sierra Leone cannot continue to rely on imported food and imported seed. We must transform from a food-importing to a food-producing nation. And that transformation starts with seeds.”

The President concluded by calling on farmers, researchers, seed entrepreneurs, and private sector actors to work together with integrity, innovation, and national responsibility to sustain the momentum of Feed Salone, before officially declaring the National Seed Testing Laboratory at Mile 91 open.

