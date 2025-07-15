Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Hosts ECOWAS Bank Delegation, Commits To Strengthen Regional Investment Collaboration

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 15 July 2025 – The President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr George Agyekum Donkor, has paid a courtesy visit on His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio at his state house office, where he noted that “Your Excellency, all macroeconomic indicators have been doing well. A sign that your government is doing well. Congratulations.”

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 15 July 2025 – The President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr George Agyekum Donkor, has paid a courtesy visit on His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio at his state house office, where he noted that “Your Excellency, all macroeconomic indicators have been doing well. A sign that your government is doing well. Congratulations.”

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development is the leading regional investment and development bank, owned by the fifteen-member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Introducing the delegation to the President, the Chief Minister, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, revealed that the team is in the country based on an initial engagement the bank president had with President Bio, where an open invitation was extended for his visit to Sierra Leone.

In his address, the Bank President congratulated President Bio on his recent appointment as chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority. “Your Excellency, I want to thank you for the warm hospitality my team and I received in Sierra Leone. I also want to formally congratulate you on your position in the high office at ECOWAS.” He said.

“Your appointment is an endorsement of your leadership to deliver and the quality you have to lead the region at a time like this, when it is volatile. But we are sure that you are going to deliver,” he assured. He confirmed the Bank’s commitment and full support towards ensuring that President Bio succeeds during his tenure at ECOWAS.

Dr Donkor revealed that since they arrived in the country, they have met with key ministers of government and have already started conversations on key areas, including roads, tourism, infrastructure, and education, among others, noting that during their stay in the country, they will also be engaging key sector ministers for tangible investment areas.

The bank president pleaded with President Bio in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Governance to assist the bank in ensuring it maintains its status as a non-political entity in the sub-region. This, according to the Bank, will help it develop and expand its reach, hence position itself to undertake more development projects in the sub-region.

While welcoming the Bank President and team to Freetown, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the Bank President for fulfilling his promise made during their engagement on the margins the ECOWAS Summit, where he personally requested the visit in order for the bank to deepen its ties with Sierra Leone.

The President expressed hope that during their visit, the bank will be able to engage several sectors, so it will identify outstanding issues that are within its scope. The President expressed his concern about regional economic integration for Sierra Leone and other countries in a wide range of areas because, according to him, “West Africa has great potential, which we want to not only develop but also tap into for our future.”

The President reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to deepening its relationship with the bank, revealing that the University of Kono is one of the top priorities on his agenda, and needs to be addressed as quickly as possible. In terms of roads, President Bio said his government doesn’t want to lead on mere physical infrastructure but rather, “We want to look at both physical and digital infrastructure, as well as that of our ecotourism,” he disclosed.

