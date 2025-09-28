Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages Diaspora Community Leaders In Washington DC

Washington DC, 27TH September 2025 – Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has highlighted the significant progress achieved under his leadership across multiple sectors including education, health, infrastructure development, good governance, and the empowerment and protection of women and girls. He made these remarks during an engagement with the Sierra Leonean diaspora community leaders in Washington DC. He also underscored Sierra Leone’s growing role in global leadership.

Encouraging them to serve as ambassadors for Sierra Leone abroad, President Bio urged the diaspora to continue fostering strong community ties and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s ongoing development.

The diaspora community leaders expressed their admiration for President Bio’s commendable leadership and the notable advancements made in the country.

This engagement reflects the President’s commitment to strengthening connections with Sierra Leoneans worldwide and leveraging the diaspora’s support for national growth.

