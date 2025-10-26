Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Kono Maternal Center of Excellence, Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Partnership

Koidu Maternal Hospital, Koidu city , Saturday, 25 October 2025– His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has officially commissioned the Kono Maternal Center of Excellence in Koidu City, describing it as a landmark achievement born of strong partnership between the Government of Sierra Leone and Partners In Health (PIH).

The new state-of-the-art hospital expands the former Koidu Government Hospital’s capacity from 48 to 120 beds, increases operating theatres from one to three, and introduces the country’s first rural-based Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Every generation is remembered for the foundation it lays. Today, here in Kono, we lay a foundation for life itself,” President Bio said. “This Centre is a symbol of our belief that every mother deserves safety, every child deserves a chance, and every Sierra Leonean deserves to live in health and dignity.”

He noted that while Kono is famed for its diamonds, the new facility shows that the district now offers something more precious, “the sparkle of life, health, and hope.” The Centre, he said, stands at the heart of his government’s Human Capital Development Agenda, one of the Big Five Game Changers, because national progress begins with healthy mothers and children.

The President emphasized that investing in health strengthens education, productivity, and prosperity. “For far too long, too many mothers have died while giving life but that story is changing,” he said, adding that maternal deaths have dropped by more than 70 percent in the last two decades, while immunisation rates are among the highest in West Africa.

He confirmed that the Centre will double the capacity of the Koidu Government Hospital and serve as a national training hub for doctors, nurses, and midwives. “Quality healthcare should not depend on geography, but on vision and commitment,” he said.

President Bio expressed gratitude to Partners In Health for their steadfast collaboration and honoured the late Dr. Paul Farmer, PIH co-founder, whose belief that “health care is a human right” continues to guide Sierra Leone’s progress.

“Opening this Centre on his birthday makes this moment particularly meaningful, a living tribute to his compassion, courage, and humanity,” he noted.

He also thanked Build Health International and the Vlogbrothers community, led by John and Hank Green, for investing in Sierra Leone’s health system. “Your investment has built more than a hospital,you have built hope and possibility,” he affirmed.

President Bio described the project as one built not only with bricks and mortar but also with trust between government and partners, and between health workers and communities. “It reflects what we can achieve when we work together with a shared purpose to protect life and to build the future,” he said.

Highlighting national progress, he revealed that maternal mortality has fallen from 717 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2019 to 354 today, with a national goal to reduce it below 70 by 2030.

“This progress proves that even nations once defined by fragility can become beacons of resilience and reform,” the President concluded.

Remarks were also delivered by the Minister of Health, Partners In Health, Build Health International, traditional leaders, and other key stakeholders, reaffirming collective commitment to maternal and child health nationwide.

