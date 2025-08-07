Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Renewed National Dialogue On Adopting Proportional Representation As He Opens Third Session Of Sixth Parliament

Parliament Building, Tower Hill, Freetown, Thursday 7 August 2025 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has opened the Third Session of the Sixth Parliament of the Second Republic with a powerful and unifying call for renewed national dialogue on adopting proportional representation not only in parliamentary elections, but across the executive and public sector. He urged Parliament and citizens alike to embrace reforms that foster unity, equity, and inclusion, emphasizing that the strength of the nation lies in shared responsibility and collective leadership.

“As leaders entrusted with our nation’s future,” he stated, “we must continually champion reforms that foster unity and inclusion. It is time to renew national dialogue on adopting proportional representation, not just for parliamentary elections, but across the executive and public sector.”

Speaking in the Chamber of Parliament, President Bio described the legislature as the “beating heart of our democracy,” where decisions made shape homes, farms, schools, and markets nationwide. He expressed deep gratitude for the trust reposed in leaders to govern with courage and integrity, and commended Members of Parliament for putting country before party, stabilising the economy, and expanding opportunities for women and youth over the past legislative year.

The President urged Parliamentarians to give thoughtful scrutiny to the governance report submitted on the administration’s achievements. He reaffirmed that the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2024–2030) is translating bold goals into tangible results, expanding access to services and restoring public trust in institutions.

A major focus of his address was the government’s flagship Feed Salone initiative, through which rice production increased by 8 per cent and imports dropped by 13 per cent, saving the country $15 million and reducing the price of rice by more than 20 per cent. The opening of three new rice mills is further improving post-harvest processing and boosting local value chains.

Reaffirming his belief that “no nation can rise above the quality of its people,” President Bio celebrated Sierra Leone’s human capital development gains. Over 1,500 classrooms have been constructed, more than 20,000 teachers trained—14,500 of them in early-grade literacy and numeracy, and government continues to cover exam fees for NPSE, BECE, and WASSCE.

He noted that independent assessments show Sierra Leonean students are now performing on par with peers in Africa’s top education systems. He spotlighted the $3.5 million Centre of Excellence for Automotive Training, a partnership with Japan and UNIDO that offers certified training in 39 modules, especially empowering young women in technical fields.

The President also highlighted a 2 per cent increase in domestic health spending, supporting recruitment of over 14,000 health workers, doubling medical school enrolments, and advancing specialist training for over 40 doctors. Key milestones include the new 166-bed Julius Maada Bio Paediatric Centre of Excellence in Lumley, upgraded regional and district hospitals, the deployment of ambulances in all 16 districts, installation of oxygen plants, a 70 per cent reduction in maternal and newborn deaths, and improved immunisation coverage nationwide.

On the Yenga dispute, President Bio reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s peaceful but resolute position, committed to diplomacy while prepared to lawfully defend sovereignty. He described his assumption of the ECOWAS Chairmanship as a symbol of national pride and a chance to lead regional efforts in peacebuilding, trade, democratic transitions, and infrastructure.

Concluding his address, President Bio urged Parliament and citizens to resist complacency and recommit to the ideals of fairness, justice, and inclusion.

“Let us build a country where justice is not selective, where opportunity is not reserved for the privileged, and where every Sierra Leonean can live with dignity, pride, and hope,” he declared.

“May the Almighty God bless our beloved Republic. May God guide our work in this Parliament and across our land. And may we always serve Sierra Leone with honour, humility, and unshakeable integrity.”

