Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Innovation And Strategic Partnerships To Strengthen Food Security In Africa

Ibadan, Nigeria, 4 March 2025 – His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio has emphasized that food security is not just about agricultural production but is intrinsically linked to economic growth, health, climate resilience, and national stability.

Delivering the keynote address at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) headquarters in Ibadan, Nigeria, President Bio addressed hundreds of representatives from across Africa gathered to discuss food security and agricultural development. He highlighted the complexity of food security, describing it as a systemic challenge that requires coordinated action across multiple sectors and strong political will at the highest levels to achieve lasting solutions.

“I firmly believe that research, innovation, and technology are the forces we must harness to drive Africa forward,” President Bio stated, underscoring the need for transformative approaches to agricultural development. He called for stronger partnerships, strategic investments, and the rapid adoption of innovative solutions, noting that these are crucial not only for securing the success of individual nations but also for advancing the entire continent.

The president’s visit to Nigeria aligns with his efforts to mobilize expertise, innovation, and resources to build a sustainable food system in Sierra Leone. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering an environment where research drives solutions, technology fosters progress, and investment creates genuine opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses.

President Bio shared insights into his flagship initiative, the Feed Salone Initiative, which aims to revolutionize agriculture in Sierra Leone. He highlighted that agriculture remains the backbone of the country’s economy, engaging over 70% of the workforce, with women making up the majority.

Governor of Oyo State, Oluwaseyi Makinde, commended President Bio for his strong leadership and political will in championing agricultural transformation. “The Feed Salone Initiative is one of the best agricultural projects in Africa and has the potential to significantly boost food security across the continent,” Governor Makinde stated.

Dr. Simeon Ehui, Director-General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), expressed his appreciation for President Bio’s visit, emphasizing that Sierra Leone’s agricultural strategy provides valuable lessons for the wider African continent. “The theme of this program, ‘The Power of Improved Technology and Public-Private Partnerships to Accelerate the Feed Salone Strategy’, aligns perfectly with our mission,” he noted.

President Bio and his delegation were taken on a guided field visit, where they observed the pioneering work that IITA has been undertaking for over five decades in Ibadan and got firsthand knowledge of ongoing agricultural research and technological advancements in Nigeria.

Through his engagements in Nigeria, President Bio reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to advancing innovative agricultural solutions that will transform food systems across Africa. He urged stakeholders to embrace research-driven strategies and robust partnerships to create sustainable food security solutions for the continent.