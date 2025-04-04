Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Bids Farewell To Ambassadors-Designate And Deputy Ambassador-Designate

State House, Freetown, Friday, 4 April 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today bade farewell to three Ambassadors-Designate and one Deputy Ambassador-Designate in a formal ceremony held at State House.

Ambassador Amara Sowa, who has been appointed as Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the United States of America; Dr. Mohamed Sesay, Ambassador-Designate to the French Republic; Philip Bob Jusu, Ambassador-Designate to the Kingdom of Belgium; and Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara, Deputy Ambassador-Designate to the French Republic, officially took leave of the President ahead of their deployment.

Each of the envoys expressed deep gratitude to President Bio for the confidence reposed in them and the opportunity to represent Sierra Leone on the global stage. They collectively pledged to work diligently to strengthen bilateral relations, attract foreign investment, and promote Sierra Leone’s interests in their respective host countries.

In his address, President Bio congratulated the appointees and conveyed his unwavering confidence in their ability to serve the nation with excellence.

“Sierra Leone is open for business, and I have no doubt that each of you will work diligently to strengthen our diplomatic and economic ties with your host nations,” the President said. “You have my full support during your tenure.”

President Bio further reminded them of the high expectations placed upon their shoulders and encouraged them to continue serving with distinction.

“A lot is expected of you all, and I trust that you will serve with the same dedication and excellence that have brought you this far. I wish you all the very best in your new roles. Congratulations and good luck,” he concluded.