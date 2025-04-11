Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Türkiye For The 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Antalya Airport, Türkiye, Thursday, 10 April 2025* – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Türkiye to participate in the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025). The high-level event, which runs from 11th to 13th April 2025, brings together global leaders, policymakers, academics, business leaders, civil society actors, and media professionals from across the world.

The 2025 Forum is hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye under the auspices of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye. This year’s theme, “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” underscores the urgent need to restore diplomacy as a stabilizing force amid global divisions and geopolitical uncertainty.

The Forum will explore how diplomacy can serve as a bridge in an increasingly polarized global environment. Delegates will deliberate on a wide array of critical global issues, including the future of Gaza and the Palestinian people, strengthening global cooperation against terrorism, conflict resolution in the modern era, and Africa’s emerging role in global politics. Discussions will also cover solutions to global food insecurity, the transformative power of education, and the role of women and youth in sustainable development.

President Bio was warmly received at the Antalya Airport by the Governor of Antalya, Mr. Hulusi Şahin, who extended personal greetings and conveyed President Erdoğan’s delight in welcoming the Sierra Leonean delegation.

President Bio is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the Forum. These engagements have been facilitated through diplomatic channels and the Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Ankara, Türkiye.

