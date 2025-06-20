Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Nigeria Ahead Of West Africa Economic Summit And ECOWAS Heads Of State Session

Abuja, Nigeria, June 20, 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Abuja to take part in the 2025 West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) and the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government Session . Scheduled for June 20-21, The West Africa Economic Summit will bring together Heads of State, senior government officials, business leaders, and development partners under the theme “West Africa First – Seizing the Moment.”

President Bio is expected to deliver a high-level statement during the Presidential Session on Regional Integration and Prosperity, where he will highlight Sierra Leone’s commitment to boosting intra-regional trade, advancing industrialization, and effectively implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

On Sunday, June 22, President Bio will also attend the Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. This summit will focus on strengthening economic cooperation, regional security among others. President Bio is expected to use his intervention during the session to express serious concern regarding the ongoing border dispute with the Republic of Guinea over the town of Yenga.

