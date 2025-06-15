Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Attends Funeral Of Hon. Musa Peter Moigua, Pays Tribute To His Life Of Service

St Paul’s Cathedral, Kenema City, Eastern Region, Saturday 14 June 2025 – First Lady, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone, joined family members, the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), and hundreds of mourners for the funeral mass of the late Hon. Musa Peter Moigua, who passed away on Friday 9th May 2025, at the age of 54.

D

elivering a heartfelt tribute on behalf of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, the First Lady described the late Hon. Moigua as more than a political figure. She called him “a fire in the dark, a force in the fight, and a soul who carried the weight of many and never once dropped it.”

“We are gathered here not just to mourn, but to honour a brother whose life meant more than the titles he held. He stood not because it was easy, but because it was right. He rose not for personal gain, but for the collective good,” she said.

The First Lady remembered Hon. Moigua as a man of immense courage and principle, someone who spoke up when others were silent, who stood forward in the face of adversity, and who fought corruption with unwavering resolve.

“In the face of corruption, he was courageous. In the shadow of fear, he was a flame. Even when betrayed, misunderstood, or threatened, he never retreated. For him, the cause was always bigger than the cost,” she stated.

She portrayed the late parliamentarian not only as a politician but as a “protector, a dreamer with calloused hands, a builder of bridges, and a challenger of systems,” emphasizing that his strength lay in principle, not position. His leadership, she said, was defined by sacrifice and service, and his struggle was a lifelong commitment, not a momentary stance.

“As we reflect, we must ask ourselves: How do we honour such a man?” she posed. “Not with silence or pity, but with action, vision, and commitment.”

Dr. Fatima Maada Bio urged the people of Kenema and the nation at large to let the name of Hon. Moigua be a “call to conscience,” and his spirit a source of inspiration to forge ahead with clarity, courage, and love for country.

“This brother did not simply live in history. He made history. He did not just witness struggle; he waged it, with grace, fire, and purpose. His voice may be silenced, but his legacy will echo forever,” she declared.

“The struggle continues. The torch is passed. And because of him, we are not afraid to carry it. Rest well, brother. Your legacy is not finished because we are still writing it.”

The funeral mass was officiated by the Bishop of the Kenema Diocese, the Most Reverend Henry Aruna, who centered his homily on the Gospel of John 6:37–40:

“All those the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me, I will never drive away. For I have come down from heaven not to do my will, but to do the will of Him who sent me.”

The First and Second Readings were drawn from the Book of Wisdom 4:7–15 and Revelation 21:1–7, respectively. The Gospel Acclamation was delivered in a moving Mende hymn titled “Mu wa woo kpama”.

For Media Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl