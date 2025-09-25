Sierra Leone’President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Bold Multilateralism And UN Reform At 80th UN General Assembly

New York, USA, Wednesday, 24 September 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has delivered a strong call for bold multilateralism and urgent reform of the United Nations during his address at the General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Speaking under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights”, President Bio emphasized that the UN must be “more than a meeting place, it must be a working place for peace, for people, and for our planet.”

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s journey from conflict to peace with UN support, the President underscored the need to reinvigorate the institution to meet present global challenges of inequality, climate crises, and entrenched conflicts.

“Ceasefire now in Gaza! Ceasefire now in Sudan! Ceasefire now in Ukraine!” he declared, insisting that a veto “should never be a verdict against humanity.”

President Bio used the platform to reinforce Sierra Leone’s stance on Security Council reform, highlighting Africa’s long-standing demand for at least two permanent seats with full rights and prerogatives, in addition to two non-permanent seats. He described Africa’s exclusion as “unjust and untenable,” adding that this anniversary should mark the moment the international community answers Africa’s call.

On climate change, the President reiterated Sierra Leone’s vulnerability despite contributing negligible emissions, stressing that “climate justice is not charity; it is a legal and moral responsibility.” He urged developed nations to fulfil their $100 billion annual financing commitment and announced Sierra Leone’s ratification of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, becoming the 60th State to do so.

As Chair of ECOWAS and Coordinator of the African Union Committee of Ten on Security Council Reform (C-10), President Bio outlined his regional leadership priorities, including defending democracy, countering terrorism, strengthening integration, and advancing Africa’s voice on the global stage.

“The world does not need a louder UN. It requires a braver UN. Now is the time to make the UN work for all,” President Bio concluded.

