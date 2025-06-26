President Of ECOWAS Bank Congratulates Sierra’s President Julius Maada Bio On His Election As ECOWAS Chairman, Assures EBID’s Full Support For His Developmental Agenda

Thursday, June 26, 2025 – Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), has extended heartfelt congratulations to President Julius Maada Bio on his recent election as Chairman of ECOWAS Authority. In a congratulatory letter, Dr. Donkor emphasized that the election reflects the sub-region’s strong confidence in President Bio’s leadership. He also commended the President’s proven governance record and expressed optimism that his leadership will effectively tackle pressing regional issues such as economic growth, peace, and security throughout West Africa.

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) stands as a premier financial institution dedicated to advancing economic progress across West Africa. Based in Lomé, Togo, EBID finances critical sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs). The Bank is instrumental in promoting regional integration, strengthening the private sector, and reducing poverty within ECOWAS member countries.

During the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, Dr. Donkor also engaged in a productive discussion with President Bio. He reaffirmed EBID’s commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s developmental priorities and lauded President Bio’s leadership. Dr. Donkor pledged to explore potential areas of collaboration between EBID and Sierra Leone.

President Bio’s new role as ECOWAS Chairman highlights Sierra Leone’s expanding influence in regional affairs and represents a pivotal achievement for the nation. His tenure is expected to focus on fostering sustainable economic development, empowering communities, and revitalizing cultural heritage across West Africa.

