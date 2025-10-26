Menu

KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AS GUEST OF HONOUR AT THE COMMISSIONING OF THE MATERNAL CENTER OF EXCELLENCE, KOIDU GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL, KONO DISTRICT SATURDAY, 25TH OCTOBER 2025

President Julius Maada Bio_Keynote Address_KOIDU MATERNAL CENTER OF EXCELLENCE_25OCT2025 (1)

 

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Kono Maternal Center of Excellence, Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Partnership

Koidu Maternal Hospital, Koidu city , Saturday, 25 October 2025– His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has officially commissioned the Kono Maternal Center of Excellence in Koidu City, describing

