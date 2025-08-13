Iranian Ambassador Bids Farewell, Hails Sierra Leone’s President Bio’s Human Capital Development As Transformative For Sierra Leone

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 13 August 2025 – The outgoing Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Sayed Khalil Sadati Amiri, has commended President Dr Julius Maada Bio’s Human Capital Development initiative as a transformative national policy with the potential to change Sierra Leone’s future. The Ambassador made these remarks as he took formal leave after three years of diplomatic service in the country.

Presenting the Ambassador to the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Timothy Musa Kabba described the occasion as a moment of pride and gratitude, noting the Ambassador’s consistent engagement in strengthening bilateral ties during his tenure.

Reflecting on his three years in Sierra Leone, Ambassador Amiri recalled that upon presenting his credentials to President Bio, they identified key areas to deepen cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted his role in supporting the government’s Human Capital Development programme through four sets of scholarships for Sierra Leonean students to study in Iran, as well as the establishment of a nursing school that has broadened the scope of bilateral engagement, particularly in education.

“Your Excellency, your human capital development initiative is laudable. It can transform this country,” the Ambassador remarked, assuring that the scholarship programme will continue to benefit Sierra Leonean students. He expressed optimism for enhanced collaboration in education, technology, medicine, and other priority sectors between the two nations.

President Bio thanked the Ambassador for his service, describing him as a true partner who used diplomacy to deliver tangible results. He acknowledged the bilateral contributions in human capital development and healthcare, noting that they have yielded measurable benefits for Sierra Leone.

“There are difficult times around the world. For you to maintain and deepen the relationship between our two countries while bringing key development to Sierra Leone is vital, and we appreciate it dearly,” President Bio said. “Particularly in human capital development and the health sector, your contributions have had real impact.”

Looking ahead, the President expressed hope that the Ambassador’s successor would build on the strong foundations laid. “There is quite a lot for us to learn from you in technology, medicine, education, and agriculture, among others,” he noted.

“On behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, I want to thank you for everything you have done as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sierra Leone. I wish you success in your next mission, and be assured you are always welcome here,” the President concluded.

