Fathers Of Africa Delegation Visits Sierra Leone’s President Bio, Pledges Support For Spiritual And Developmental Synergy

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 13 May, 2025 – In a powerful demonstration of spiritual diplomacy and solidarity, a delegation of leaders from the Fathers of Africa today paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown. The visit highlighted the deepening partnership between Sierra Leone’s government and spiritual institutions in promoting national development, unity, and moral leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Reverend Shodankeh Johnson, Chairman of the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion (ICPNC), expressed the group’s unwavering commitment to a holistic approach to the Gospel, one that meets both the spiritual and developmental needs of Africans.

“It is a pleasure to be here with a cross-section of leaders from the Fathers Of Africa.” Reverend Johnson stated. “Our vision is to go beyond preaching the Gospel by embracing a development-oriented mission that uplifts the whole person. We believe Africa needs both spiritual guidance and tangible development initiatives.”

A senior pastor in the delegation also spoke of the vast reach of the Church network, which comprises over 117,000 churches and 60,000 marketplace fellowships across the continent. He shared plans to launch agricultural projects and training in mechanized farming, aimed at advancing economic empowerment and reducing poverty.

“Our goal is to continually ask what more we can do to help humanity in the name of Christ. By introducing agricultural initiatives, we can support economic freedom that benefits the government, the people, and the Church,” he noted.

President Bio warmly welcomed the delegation and emphasized the importance of the synergy between governance and spirituality. He affirmed that spirituality and governance are not mutually exclusive, stating that spiritual grounding fosters compassionate and people-centered leadership.

“As political leaders, we are ambassadors of the people, not just the elite, but the most vulnerable among us,” the President said.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s past national crises, including the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks, President Bio praised the pivotal role played by religious leaders during those challenging times. “Religious leaders are able to reach the people with trust and clarity, even when government communication faces obstacles,” he observed.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s focus on human capital development, referencing his first-term investment in education and his current emphasis on agriculture to ensure national food security. He also commended Sierra Leone’s legacy of religious tolerance and encouraged stronger partnerships between faith-based institutions and political leadership.

“When we have leaders who fear God, it brings a sense of accountability and care for humanity,” President Bio concluded. “Your visit is not merely symbolic; it reinforces our shared vision for a better, more united Africa.” President Bio concluded.

