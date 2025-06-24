European Union Special Representative For The Sahel Holds Courtesy Meeting With ECOWAS Authority Chairman

Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, 24 June 2025 – Joao Cravinho, the European Union Special Representative for the Sahel, paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone.

During the meeting, Mr. Cravinho congratulated President Bio on his election as Chairman, describing it as a testament to his exemplary leadership in the region. “We commend you for taking this great responsibility. The European Union eagerly anticipates collaborating with you to tackle the region’s pressing challenges,” he remarked.

Mr. Cravinho also provided an update on his ongoing work in the Sahel, emphasizing his goal to deepen the partnership between the European Union and the Sahel region. Reflecting on President Bio’s distinguished journey—from former military leader to a democratically elected president now serving his second term, and currently ECOWAS Authority Chairman—Mr. Cravinho hailed him as a source of inspiration across the Sahel.

In response, Chairman Bio expressed gratitude for the Special Representative’s visit and reiterated his appreciation for the EU’s commitment to supporting his leadership in confronting the region’s difficulties. He highlighted the security challenges afflicting both the Sahel and its coastal states, noting that one of his main priorities is to engage constructively with transitional governments within the Sahel.

“The Sahel States need special attention. As Chairman of the Authority, I am determined to strengthen our dialogue and cooperation with the region’s leaders,” the Chairman stated.

This courtesy call underscores the European Union’s dedication to fostering a robust partnership with ECOWAS to effectively address the complex issues facing the Sahel.

