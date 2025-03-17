Deputy Permanent Representatives To The United Nations Bid Farewell To Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commit To Advocate For National Interests

State House, Freetown, Monday, 17 March 2025 – Mr. Kalilu Totangi, the Deputy Permanent Representative for Political Affairs to the United Nations, along with Madam Michaela B. E. Swallow, the Deputy Permanent Representative for Legal Affairs to the United Nations, formally took their leave from His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio at his office in the State House. Both representatives committed to advancing Sierra Leone’s national interests at the United Nations.

While presenting the Deputy Permanent Representatives, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Timothy Musa Kabba, informed the President that they had obtained parliamentary approval following their appointments and had undergone protocol training organized by the Foreign Service Academy.

He mentioned that the Deputy Permanent Representatives were present at the State House to formally take their leave from the President, enabling them to embark on their new assignments.

Mr. Kalilu Totangi expressed his gratitude to the President for his appointment, assuring him of his commitment to serving the best interests of the nation.

Madam Michaela B. E. Swallow conveyed her deep appreciation and sense of honor for the opportunity granted to her by President Bio to serve in her new capacity.

She noted that the President has made considerable progress in promoting democracy, peace, development, and enhancing Sierra Leone’s international reputation, emphasizing that his leadership demonstrates that progress is achievable and possible.

Madam Swallow informed the President of her 17 years of experience at the Bar, where she served as President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, Governing Council Member of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, and Interim Chair of the West Africa Bar Association. “This foundation has equipped me with the necessary skills to tackle the complex legal challenges that await me in New York,” Madam Swallow remarked.

She assured the President of her commitment to advancing the nation’s interests, focusing on sustainable development, human rights, empowerment of women and girls, global peace, and the reform of the UN Security Council. “I will bring with me the aspirations of our citizens and your vision of a Sierra Leone that is prosperous, progressive, and globally respected,” Madam Swallow promised.

President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Permanent Representatives, expressing his confidence that they would rise to the occasion. He assured them of his support and guidance as they carry out their responsibilities and expressed his admiration for the work being done by the team at the Mission in New York, encouraging them to uphold high standards.

President Bio emphasized that their individual professional experiences are crucial for their roles, expressing optimism that the appointees would competently fulfill their duties. He conveyed his best wishes as they prepare for their new positions, noting that their contributions would be integral to Sierra Leone’s efforts at the Security Council.

Before their appointments, Mr. Kalilu Totangi served as Chairman of the National Council for Civic Education and Development, while Madam Swallow held the position of President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association and Senior Legal Counsel at the Petroleum Directorate.