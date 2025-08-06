Chairman Of Ecowas Authority, President Julius Maada Bio, Calls For Strengthened Ties Between ECOWAS And AES Countries

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 5th August 2025 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has urged for a closer and stronger partnership between ECOWAS and the AES countries, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. This call was made during a courtesy visit from His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

In his remarks as Chairman, President Bio welcomed the delegation and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Authority and the ECOWAS Commission. He highlighted the urgent need to deepen relations with the AES countries, underscoring that such ties are fundamental to promoting trade, free movement, and enhancing peace and security within the region. “It is imperative that we build a stronger relationship between ECOWAS and the AES nations and harness this partnership for the advancement of our Community,” he affirmed.

President Bio also pledged his support to democratic transition and electoral processes within the subregion, highlighting the transition process in Guinea and the forthcoming elections in Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau.

Furthermore, President Bio called for the convening of a Special Summit focused on the future of West African region and the Community at large, after 50 years of cooperation, collaboration and integration.

During the visit, the President of the ECOWAS Commission provided President Bio with a detailed update on the current status of the Community. He noted that the Chairman assumes leadership amid significant challenges facing the subregion.

Dr. Touray briefed the Chairman on the political situation of various Member States, discussed matters concerning the Community Levy, and expressed his commitment to collaborating closely with the Chairman towards regional unity. He also shared updates on various administrative matters.

His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray further assured President Bio that the Commission will shortly implement the decision to deploy an assessment mission to Sierra Leone and Guinea as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the Yenga border dispute between Guinea and Sierra Leone.

