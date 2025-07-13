Chairman ECOWAS Authority, President Julius Maada Bio, Highlights Regional Progress At African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, 13 July 2025 – The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, delivered a detailed progress report on regional integration within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during the 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union held in Malabo.

The summit, hosted by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea and chaired by President João Lourenço of Angola, brought together African Union (AU) leaders, heads of Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and other key stakeholders. The gathering focused on assessing the continent’s progress in integration, peace and security, and sustainable development.

President Bio, speaking in his capacity as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, presented a comprehensive overview of recent achievements and ongoing challenges across three thematic pillars: Governance, Peace and Security; Economic Integration; and Inclusive and Sustainable Development.

On Governance, Peace and Security, President Bio outlined ECOWAS’s active engagement in managing political transitions and supporting democratic processes. He cited successful mediation efforts in Guinea-Bissau and Liberia, technical assistance provided to Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire ahead of elections, and the Community’s continued engagement with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger following their announced withdrawal from ECOWAS. He emphasized the importance of peacebuilding missions, strategic consultations, and the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force in response to growing security threats, particularly terrorism. He reiterated the region’s collective resolve to safeguard trade, free movement, and democratic gains.

On Economic Integration, President Bio highlighted ECOWAS’s alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation goals. He reported tangible gains through the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), noting the addition of 96 companies and 120 products, alongside the launch of a digital platform to track community-traded goods. He also reported improvements in customs procedures, tax governance, and the development of harmonized industrial standards and investment codes across the region.

In the area of Inclusive and Sustainable Development, President Bio spotlighted ECOWAS’s multifaceted efforts in health, education, infrastructure, and climate resilience. He referenced programs supporting women affected by fistula, regional youth volunteer initiatives, renewable energy investments, and academic exchange schemes for young people across West Africa. He also mentioned strategic infrastructure projects such as the Abidjan–Lagos and Praia–Dakar–Abidjan corridors, the expansion of the West African submarine cable, and the Nigeria–Morocco gas pipeline. On the environment, he underscored ECOWAS’s role in protecting the Upper Guinea Forest and the Fouta Djallon Highlands.

While acknowledging ongoing challenges, including terrorism, climate change, and unconstitutional changes of government, President Bio expressed confidence in the region’s resilience, reaffirming ECOWAS’s commitment to continental integration and praised the AU Commission for its continued partnership. He emphasized the need for strengthened collaboration, deeper unity among African regions, and stronger alignment with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

President Bio also welcomed the transition of the Inter-REC Platform Chairmanship from ECOWAS to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), calling it a demonstration of regional solidarity and cooperation.

In his closing remarks, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, urged African leaders to leverage innovation and unity as tools to achieve lasting peace and economic growth. He emphasized the importance of political stability as a foundation for sustainable development across the continent.

