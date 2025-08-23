African Bar Association Commends ECOWAS Chairman President Julius Maada Bio, Supports Efforts To Strengthen Ties With Alliance Of Sahel States

Friday, 22 August, 2025 – The African Bar Association (AfBA) has commended ECOWAS Chairman, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, for his leadership in steering the regional body at a critical moment and has pledged its support for ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

In a letter to President Bio, signed by its President, High Chief, Ibrahim Eddie Mark, AfBA acknowledged the complex challenges facing ECOWAS as Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, three countries under military rule, move forward with their withdrawal from the bloc to consolidate their cooperation under the AES.

The association praised President Bio’s commitment to dialogue and reconciliation, describing his leadership as timely and necessary. “The withdrawal of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS, if not properly handled, will jeopardize decades of hard-earned progress in regional unity, economic cooperation, and security,” AfBA wrote, urging the Chairman to prioritize negotiation and avoid measures that could further isolate the Sahel nations.

AfBA reiterated its stance against unconstitutional changes of government but called for a balanced approach that puts citizens first. “We cannot condone military takeovers; however, punishing the people of these countries with blanket sanctions only deepens the divide and worsens insecurity,” the letter stressed.

The association encouraged President Bio to continue championing inclusive dialogue. “The crisis in the Sahel calls for statesmanship and constructive dialogue, not measures that entrench bitterness and undermine the well-being of citizens,” AfBA noted.

It further pledged its readiness to work alongside ECOWAS under Bio’s leadership. “As the African Bar Association, we stand prepared to support mediation efforts and provide legal and advisory backing to strengthen the rule of law and good governance in the region,” the body assured.

AfBA’s letter to President Bio highlights the growing recognition that dialogue rather than isolation, will be crucial in bridging divides. By commending President Bio’s leadership and encouraging a pragmatic approach, the association positioned itself as a partner in efforts to strengthen unity, deepen cooperation, and safeguard stability in the region.

