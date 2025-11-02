Menu

News Post

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Congratulates President Julius Maada Bio On Sierra Leone’s November Presidency Of The Security Council

Freetown, Saturday, 1 November 2025 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warmly congratulated His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio as Sierra Leone takes on the Presidency of the Security Council for the month of November.

During a phone call, Secretary-General Guterres lauded President Bio’s leadership and acknowledged the significant strides Sierra Leone has made in governance and peacebuilding.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the political and security situation in West Africa and the Sahel region. António Guterres reiterated the UN’s unwavering commitment to supporting efforts aimed at tackling the ongoing security, development, and humanitarian challenges in the region.

Sierra Leone’s Presidency of the UN Security Council in November 2025 advances a progressive agenda for peace and security, building on the first presidency in August 2024.

This second presidency focuses on four interconnected challenges critical to global stability: conflict-related food insecurity, climate-related security risks, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW), and the inclusion of young people in peace and security decision-making.

 

For further enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Celebrates Two Years Of Feed Salone, Launches $105 Million Livestock And Livelihood Development Project In Kambia On World Food Day

Kambia Mini Stadium, Kambia Town, Friday 31 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has joined farmers, traditional leaders, and international partners in Kambia to celebrate the

Read More »
November 1, 2025 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Coronates 17 New Paramount Chiefs, Reaffirms The Vital Role Of Chieftaincy In National Development

Kambia Town, Friday, 31 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has coronated and formally recognized 17 new Paramount Chiefs, underscoring the sacred and strategic importance of

Read More »
November 1, 2025 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram