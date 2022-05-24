Statement by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Formal Launch of the Community Development Agreement at Leone Rock Metals – 24 May 2022

Ferengbeya Mining Site, Tonkolili District, Tuesday 24 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has unveiled a Le 5.3 billion paid into the accounts of the Community
State House, Freetown, Monday 16 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Freetown this evening to meet, congratulate and commiserate with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed
Rogbere Community, Port Loko District, Saturday 14 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the 48 million Euros (Le 634 billion) Magbele Bridge, saying that