Menu

News Post

Statement by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the 25th Anniversary of World Vision in Sierra Leone, Freetown, New Brookfields Hotel – 12th May 2022

Statement by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the 25th Anniversary of World Vision in Sierra Leone, Freetown, New Brookfields Hotel – 12th May 2022

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

STATE OPENING: Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Exemplifies Human Capital Development When He Talks About His Education and Educating Country’s Citizens  

Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown Tuesday 10 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has exemplified human capital in development when he accounts, at the State Opening of

Read More »
May 10, 2022 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram