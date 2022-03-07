Menu

News Post

Statement by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Launch of the Health-On-Wheels Initiative at York and Tombo, and the Mini Buses for Special Needs Leaders – 7 March 2022

Statement by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Launch of the Health-On-Wheels Initiative and the Mini Buses for Special Needs Leaders - 7 March 2022

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Renews Commitment to Combating Trafficking In Persons, Recognises Efforts by Other Stakeholders

Freetown Int. Conference Centre, Bintumani Hotel, Monday 28 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has publicly renewed his commitment to working with stakeholders and development partners

Read More »
February 28, 2022 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram