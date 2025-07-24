Special Representative Of UN Secretary-General And Head Of UNOWAS Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirms Support For His ECOWAS Chairmanship

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 24th July 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio today received Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), who is in Sierra Leone on a working visit.

Mr. Simão congratulated President Bio on his election as Chairman of ECOWAS and reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting his tenure, especially amid ongoing regional challenges.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for welcoming us. I am here to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Chairman of ECOWAS. Your leadership comes at a critical time, as the region faces multiple complex challenges. Given your vast experience and commitment, we are confident that you will rise to the occasion,” Mr. Simão said. “You can count on our full support. The UN stands ready to work with you throughout your tenure.”

Mr. Simão also briefed President Bio on key developments in the ECOWAS region, including upcoming national elections within the region, as well as prevailing security concerns such as terrorism and extremism. He praised Sierra Leone’s leadership at the United Nations Security Council, especially President Bio’s advocacy for the Common African Position on the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

“We have engaged constructively with state actors across the region. Many of them have committed to holding peaceful and transparent elections. But the broader challenge remains, how we confront the rising threat of terrorism and ensure lasting peace. On that front, your leadership is crucial,” Mr. Simão added.

In his response, President Bio thanked Mr. Simão for the visit and the detailed briefing on regional affairs. He expressed his readiness to collaborate closely with the UN and other international partners to strengthen peace, security, and democratic governance in West Africa.

“Thank you for your kind words and congratulations,” President Bio said. “I look forward to deepening our coordination and learning from your extensive experience, particularly in electoral observation and regional peacebuilding.”

President Bio also reiterated his commitment to working with fellow ECOWAS Heads of State to collectively address the region’s key challenges.

“We must embrace a multi-dimensional approach to security, one that includes diplomacy, development, and strong regional solidarity. It is in our collective interest to address security challenges in our regional bloc,” he stated.

President Bio concluded by commending the UN for its steadfast support and reaffirming Sierra Leone’s commitment to working together for regional peace and stability.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl