Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Schoolchildren Involved In Bo Mini-Stadium Incident, Assures Healthcare Workers of a Better Future for Nation

Bo Government Hospital, Southern Province, Friday 3 February 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited schoolchildren affected by the February 2 stadium incident, which resulted in the injuries of schoolgirls at the launch of the 2023 First Lady Fatima Bio’s free sanitary pads distribution.

President Bio and his entourage were received by the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby, who was in the company of the entire medical team at the Bo Government Hospital.

“When the incident occurred at the mini stadium, our children were rushed to the hospital for your intervention and to help save their lives. From what I have gathered so far, you have done an extremely good job. So, I am here to see the children and to also say thank you.

“Again, thank you very much. We cannot pay you for the job that you are doing. Caretakers and all the medical staff, I am here to really express my profound gratitude to you for the good work you have been rendering to this nation. We ask that you continue doing that because my government’s agenda on human capital development cannot be achieved without your contribution. You are one of the strongest pillars in that fight.

“So, as your President, we really depend on this sector, and you have never failed my government or the nation. The medical team has been professional at all times. During the last disaster in Bo, your response was very timely, quick, and professional. I am very proud of the work you have been doing, and that is why I decided to come and see you as much as I wanted to come to see the children,” the President said.

District Medical Officer, Dr Prince Masuba, said since the unfortunate incident on Thursday, 2 February 2023, all the healthcare providers in all the units that were not on duty urgently returned to salvage the situation. He said the health workers demonstrated love, professionalism and patriotism.

While updating the President on the status of the children, Dr Masuba said that since the first set of schoolchildren arrived at the hospital they had been responding to treatment and that all of them were stable.

Aminata Braima, 32, and mother of one of the injured girls, said, “Our girls were happy and looked forward to attending the programme of the First Lady. As a parent, I noticed the excitement in my daughter and her friend as they left on that fateful day for the stadium. When the news of the accident broke, I was devastated and terrified. We rushed to the hospital, and all the parents were worried. We thank God for their lives”.

She ended by saying that the level of care shown by the government and the healthcare providers was remarkable, adding they were grateful to the President and his wife for everything they were doing for the girls.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit