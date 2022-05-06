Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio visits Murialdo Catholic Secondary School, Gives a 5-year University Scholarship to the Country’s Best 2021 WASSCE Candidate

Marampa Chiefdom, Lunsar, Thursday 5 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited the Murialdo Catholic Secondary School in Lunsar, Marampa Chiefdom, where he commended the school’s outstanding performance and announced his scholarship award to Momoh Sankoh, the best from the school and in the country for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

Welcoming the President and his entourage on behalf of the principal and staff of the school, the priest in charge, Rev. Fr. Manasseh Aondoakaa Ioryue CSJ, said they were happy and honoured to have the President visit their school, adding that they were not surprised because of his passion for education and the fact that Murialdo’s performance in the country’s school leavers’ exams also attracted the dignitaries.

Addressing the jubilant pupils, President Julius Maada Bio said he was not invited to the school but the performance of the school in the country’s 2021 WASSCE prompted his visit to the school.

“Your great performance in the 2021 WASSCE examination invited me to your school, and I am here to congratulate you all for such performance and to encourage you to continue the good work. Continue to take advantage of the free quality education,” he urged.

He thanked the teachers for their relentless efforts and for ensuring they passed on quality knowledge to the pupils.

