Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Hastings Drug Rehabilitation Facility, Assures Victims Of Government’s Resolve To End The Kush Crisis

Peace Mission Training Centre (PMTC) Barracks, Hastings – Thursday, 30 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has visited the Government’s Harmful Drug Rehabilitation Facility in Hastings, where he assured recovering victims of his administration’s unwavering commitment to ending the harmful drug pandemic affecting the nation’s youth.

President Bio expressed deep concern over the growing abuse of kush and other synthetic substances, describing the trend as a national crisis that threatens the country’s future.

“If you destroy your future now, there will be no one to develop Sierra Leone. I see a very bright future in all of you. We want you to be better citizens than us and that’s why we are breaking the chain of supply of these harmful drugs,” he told the victims.

The President condemned those involved in the production and sale of kush, particularly parents who profit from the illicit trade, calling it a betrayal of parental duty.

“It saddens me to learn that some parents are selling kush. I urge them to stop immediately and find a decent way to earn a living,” he warned.

Highlighting government’s multi-pronged approach, President Bio said rehabilitation facilities have been established in Hastings, Gondama (Bo) and Daru (Kailahun) while plans are on the way to establish in Teko (Makeni). He also instructed the police and judiciary to take stronger action against those involved in the drug trade.

The President became visibly emotional as he listened to testimonies from victims and parents. He expressed outrage after hearing from a mother who was unjustly imprisoned for eight months because her son, a kush victim, had stolen Le17,000 from a drug dealer.

“That woman suffered double jeopardy, she was punished for her son’s addiction and for her poverty. That was wrong,” he said firmly.

Several parents shared their experiences of pain and recovery. Hawa Gborie, a single mother, recounted how her son’s addiction led to her imprisonment, only to find hope when he was later rehabilitated at the free government facility.

Elizabeth Ansumana described how her son, a trained lawyer, lost his career to kush addiction before receiving treatment through the government’s free programme, after being unable to afford private care.

Another recovering victim, Margaret Jawara, now an anti-drug ambassador, shared how peer pressure led her to addiction during university but credited the Hastings facility and the Ministry of Social Welfare for her recovery and return to school.

Minister of Social Welfare, Mrs. Melrose Karminty, thanked President Bio for his leadership, noting that military support at the barracks has reduced escape cases.

“We are also doing family tracing to reconnect victims with their parents. Many have successfully reintegrated into their families,” she said.

President Bio concluded the visit by reaffirming his government’s determination to defeat the kush scourge through prevention, rehabilitation, and justice, calling on all Sierra Leoneans to join the fight to save the nation’s youth.

