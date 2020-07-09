Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio unveils One-Stop Centres, says among Early Adopters of the Concept in Africa

State House, Freetown, Thursday 9 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has told a virtual meeting of the diplomatic community and United Nations leadership in Sierra Leone that the one-stop centres initiative to address Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) cases in referral hospitals is innovative.

“I am proud that we are early adopters of the concept in Africa. We are the second country to adopt One Stop Centres for SGBV response and one of only nine countries in the entire Africa. I am pleased that the six pilot centres will provide one-stop locations for multi-sectoral response services that support survivors,” he said.

A screen-grab of the online audience

He said he was particularly happy to learn that the initiative would ensure confidentiality while offering psychosocial counselling, free medical examination and treatment, legal support, and access to safe homes and other referral pathways.

“I acknowledge the recent media furore over the establishment of a Presidential Task Force to advise on rape and…SGBV. At a point, it was a good idea. But the issue of SGBV is so serious that an ad hoc, problem-solving approach is inadequate to address its full implications for inclusive and equal rights, inclusive education and health, inclusive and equal access to opportunity, and inclusive development.

“So late in 2019, I decided instead to set up a stand-alone Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs with focused political leadership and a full complement of professional staff who would advise the presidency and national government on gender, draw up appropriate legislation, coordinate partnerships, collaborate across ministries and with international and local partners, engage community stakeholders, make and implement policies, monitor and evaluate programmes, and do even much more. This is far more than an ad-hoc advisory task force,” he recalled.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sunil Saigal

President Bio further noted that even with the myriad of problems they tackled head-on every day, government’s focus was to provide a more permanent fix for SGBV because the future of the nation depended on women, constituting 51 per cent of its population.

Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, Manti Tarawalli, said that the ultimate goal of the centres was to ensure that survivors no longer had to go to the police stations to report cases of SGBV, adding that that singular action would improve on the quality of statement and set the stage for thorough investigations.

Executive Director for UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, commended the President and Government of Sierra Leone for the launch of the initiative, saying that it was another step that marked progress. She said the centre was a clear indication of the urgent need to tackle rape as a weapon of war against women and girls. She also thanked the President for his efforts to make sure that perpetrators faced the law.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sunil Saigal, congratulated the government for the development in the middle of a difficult situation. He said that the establishment of the facility had been a pressing priority in the efforts to improve on the conditions of women and girls in the country, including addressing the need for access to justice, medical, legal and other support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

He noted that the move was one of several important initiatives that had been taken by the government to address issues of women and girls and assured of UN’s support to the prevention of women and girls against all forms of violence in the country.

