Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for Expansion of Kenema Government Secondary School, Lauds International Confidence

Kenema City, Saturday, 24 August 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the massive expansion with the construction of 34 new school building blocks at the Kenema Government Secondary School, marking a significant step in Sierra Leone’s ongoing education reform.

The project is funded by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and other agencies, with a total investment of $65 million aimed at enhancing the country’s educational infrastructure.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, President Bio expressed deep gratitude to BADEA and its funding partners, highlighting the importance of their trust and confidence in his administration.

“This $65 million project for the construction, rehabilitation, refurbishment, and equipment of schools and technical colleges is a testament to our commitment to education and the international community’s belief in our vision,” he stated.

The President detailed the scope of the project, which includes the construction of new buildings and the rehabilitation of existing structures across four government secondary schools and two technical colleges in Sierra Leone. He emphasised the challenges faced in securing the funding but noted that his administration’s track record in fighting corruption, promoting human capital development, and empowering women and girls were key factors in gaining the necessary approvals.

“I convinced the funders because of our commitment to transparency, our dedication to rebranding Sierra Leone’s image, and our focus on building a strong educational foundation for future generations,” President Bio added. He also took the opportunity to encourage parents to actively support their children’s education, stressing that a solid educational foundation is essential for lifelong success.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kadiatu Alie, described the initiative as a significant capital investment, with the government contributing an additional $3 million to bring the total project funding to $68 million. She underscored the importance of the project for both current and future students, calling it a “timely and valuable contribution to the nation’s development.”

Kenema Government Secondary School Principal, Mustapha J. Mansaray, expressed his gratitude for the inclusion of his school in the project, calling it a “dream come true.” He emphasised that the improved facilities would greatly enhance the learning environment, allowing the school to accommodate more students and better support the Free Quality Education programme.

For more information: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl