Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Takes Decisive Measures To Intensify The Fight Against Kush

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 30 October 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has announced a series of decisive and far-reaching measures to combat the Kush epidemic during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting at State House, convened to review the one-year report of the National Taskforce on Drug and Substance Abuse.

Addressing ministers, security chiefs, justice sector leaders, and civil society representatives, President Bio emphasized that the Kush crisis represents one of the gravest threats to Sierra Leone’s social stability, public health, and national security. He noted that the presentations and interventions from various stakeholders had underscored “a profound national urgency” and that the country’s efforts and challenges “should deepen our resolve against the scourge of Kush and all forms of drug and substance abuse.”

In a firm and compassionate address, President Bio outlined five decisive measures to strengthen and accelerate Sierra Leone’s national response:

Establishment of a Special Fund:

A Special Fund will be dedicated exclusively to supporting the five pillars of the national anti-Kush campaign — Prevention, Care and Treatment, Social Support, Law Enforcement, and Community Engagement. The Fund aims to ensure a sustainable flow of resources to finance ongoing and future interventions.

Creation of a Special Court:

To ensure swift and fair justice, a dedicated Special Court will be created to handle drug-related cases. It will be staffed by designated judges and magistrates to fast-track prosecutions and demonstrate that the rule of law stands firmly against traffickers and peddlers.

Formation of a Special Security Unit:

A Special Security Unit will be established, drawing personnel from the Operational Support Division (OSD) of the Sierra Leone Police and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF). This joint force will conduct full-scale raids on drug-peddling hotspots and effect immediate arrests in targeted communities.

Issuance of a New Practice Direction:

The Honourable Chief Justice will develop and issue a new Practice Direction to guide proceedings and sentencing in drug-related cases, ensuring greater consistency, gravity, and deterrence across the justice system.

Legislative and Enforcement Reforms Including Asset Seizures:

The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has been directed to expedite a comprehensive review of all legislation related to drug and substance abuse. This will introduce tougher penalties, strengthen enforcement, and include provisions for asset seizures to dismantle the financial networks profiting from the Kush trade.

President Bio warned that no public official found colluding with traffickers, whether at police stations, airports, seaports, or border crossings, would be spared. “Any public official found colluding with traffickers will face the full force of the law. No sacred cows!” he declared emphatically.

T

he President appealed for unity and shared responsibility in the national effort, stating that “This is a fight that requires heart and unity from every citizen and every sector. Parents must recognise the warning signs and act early, teachers must watch attentively over our students, communities must protect one another, religious leaders must preach healing, not stigma, businesses should provide opportunities for those in recovery, and every Sierra Leonean must declare: ‘Not in our country, not in our communities, not in our homes, and not in our streets.’

President Bio expressed deep sympathy to families who have lost loved ones to drug abuse and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding care, treatment, and social support services for all affected persons.

“Our collective efforts,” he said, “must bring hope, comfort, and restoration to every affected family and community.”

The event also featured a moving testimony from Michael Tamba Komba, a former RSLAF footballer and one-time player for a Liberian football club, who narrated that he started taking the drug in 2016. He thanked the government for its timely intervention, which facilitated his rehabilitation, and spoke about his ongoing community outreach through his charity, “Kick Start,” which works to help young people recover from drug and substance abuse.

