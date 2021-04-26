Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Heads of State of The Gambia and Ghana Ahead of the Country’s 60th Independence Anniversary Commemoration

Lungi International Airport, Monday 26 April 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received his counterparts, His Excellency Adama Barrow of The Republic of The Gambia, and His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

President Professor Alpha Conde of Guinea, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea Bissau are all expected to arrive in Freetown tomorrow 27 April 2021 to join Sierra Leoneans commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit