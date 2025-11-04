Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives 2024 Annual Report From The Anti-Corruption Commission, Commends ACC Team For Their Diligence And Professionalism

State House, Freetown, Monday 3 November 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has formally received the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) 2024 Annual Report, commending its leadership and staff for their ongoing efforts in advancing Sierra Leone’s fight against corruption.

Deputy Commissioner Augustine Foday Ngobie, presenting the report, highlighted that this marks the seventh consecutive year the ACC has submitted its annual report to the President, as mandated by Section 19(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2002 as amended, which requires the Commission to provide a yearly account of its activities.

He detailed the report’s key accomplishments, emphasizing notable progress in investigations, prosecutions, strategic partnerships, and institutional reforms throughout 2024.

“We are here again, as required by law, to present our annual report – demonstrating the progress and resilience of the ACC over the years. Our strides in collaboration and engagement continue to strengthen Sierra Leone’s fight against corruption,” he stated.

In his statement, Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. reaffirmed the Commission’s steadfast dedication to upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the entire ACC, I assure you that Sierra Leone will never return to the days when corruption defined us globally. As we commemorate 25 years of the Commission’s establishment, this report underscores our progress and collective determination to make corruption a high-risk and unrewarding venture,” he declared, before officially handing over the 2024 Annual Report to the President.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the ACC team for their diligence and professionalism, describing the fight against corruption as one of Sierra Leone’s strongest governance successes in recent years.

“Let me express my appreciation to the Commissioner and staff of the ACC for their commendable work. You have made corruption in Sierra Leone not only unfashionable but also risky and dangerous. This is why Sierra Leone continues to receive global recognition for our progress in governance,” the President affirmed.

He emphasized the government’s unwavering political will and assured the Commission of his full support.

“It is a tough job, but I am proud of you for standing firm. Be assured that my administration will continue to provide the leadership and support necessary for you to carry out your mandate effectively,” President Bio assured.

This event marked an important milestone as the ACC continues to deliver on its mission of promoting integrity and accountability within public institutions, reaffirming Sierra Leone’s standing as one of the most improved nations in global anti-corruption rankings.

For further information:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl